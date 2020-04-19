‘I often wondered’: Player admits Arsenal doubts

David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

David Luiz has admitted to ESPN Brazil that he had doubts about Arsenal after moving from Chelsea.

The Brazil international central defender did not have the best of times initially under then manager Unai Emery.

The 32-year-old, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, has admitted that he was doubting his decision to switch clubs in the initial period at the Emirates Stadium.

Luiz told ESPN Brazil, as translated by Goal.com: “It wasn’t easy at first. Not only [in terms] of adaptation, but about taking the criticism, the sadness of many Chelsea fans for not understanding my personal decisions.

“My respect and love for Chelsea has always been true. It was difficult to deal with the emotional part, then playing, things were not happening on the pitch, the results weren’t coming.

"Unai is a great coach and a great person, but things weren’t happening for him either. So you get into a stir and try to stay upright and strong. And I often wondered why this decision was made. Why is this happening?"

Stats

Luiz has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has also played five time in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches, as many as eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.