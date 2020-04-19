Guillem Balague shares what he's heard about Tottenham-linked player

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.

Guillem Balague has revealed that the representatives of reported Tottenham Hotspur target Philippe Coutinho are '100 percent' talking to Premier League clubs.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the Barcelona misfit, who is on loan at Bayern Munich.

Toward the end of March, The Mirror reported that Coutinho accepts that he might have to sign for Tottenham if he is to realise his ambition of returning to the Premier League.

Since then, other clubs like Everton and Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign the 27-year-old.

But Spanish football expert Balague claims that the former Liverpool playmaker does indeed want another move to England's top flight, revealing that his agents are speaking to clubs about him.

He told AFTV: "What Coutinho and his representatives are doing, and that's 100 percent certain, is talking to Premier League clubs. He would like to go to the Premier League if he doesn't stay in Barcelona. It's all up in the air."

With the global health crisis, Tottenham wouldn't be able to afford to sign Coutinho on a permanent deal, which is okay because every other club who would ordinarily want the Brazilian on an outright basis won't be able to finance it either.

A loan is the North Londoners' best bet, it would seem.