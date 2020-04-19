Get to know Lee Min-ho - The King: Eternal Monarch star's age, Instagram and previous roles

The King: Eternal Monarch has arrived, so let's get to know Lee Min-ho.

As the lockdown continues, many of us have much more free time on our hands.

With this time, it's worth finding comfort in escapism, whether that be in books, film or television. Fortunately, we have a wealth of streaming services offering us countless hours of entertainment to dive into.

Of the services, Netflix stands out as the most celebrated, and indeed, they continue to ensure access to some of the hottest shows available, from documentary series Tiger King to teen drama Outer Banks.

Now, they've finally began to unveil The King: Eternal Monarch.

It's been a great year so far for South Korean entertainment, with Bong Joon-ho's Parasite making history as the first-ever foreign language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

This triumph is reflected in TV content too, as there have been some immensely popular shows to achieve international success.

Thanks to a certain star, The King is set to make an even bigger splash...

HOUSEBOUND HORROR: Vivarium film review

Lee Min-ho stars in The King: Eternal Monarch

The central character - Lee Gon - is played by South Korean actor and multi-talent Lee Min-ho.

As well as a performer in film and television, he's an established singer and model, boasting fanbases across numerous industries.

The 32-year-old has already won awards for his work and at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards, he landed the accolade for Best New Actor. Not bad at all for someone who wanted to become a professional football player as a child! His aspirations changed fairly early on in high school though as he turned his attention towards acting.

Although landing a number of roles prior, his breakthrough came courtesy of scoring the lead role in the TV series Boys Over Flowers in 2009. It all took off significantly from there.

His debut studio album - My Everything - was released in 2013 and is available to stream on Spotify along with three later singles; he has over 48,000 monthly listeners.

A PREGNANT WOMAN... Fridge riddle explained

Lee Min-ho: Previous roles

According to IMDb, his first role was that of Fuan-Bo in the 2004 animated film Blade of the Phantom Master, although he scored the part of Lee Jin-ho the very same year in the TV series Sharp.

Across his career, he went to star in plenty more films, such as 2008's Public Enemy 3 (Jung Ha-yeon), Gangnam Blues (Jong-dae), Bounty Hunters (Li San), The Bittersweet (2017) and, more recently, 2018's Mysterious Fighter: Project A, of which he's also set to appear in the sequel.

Since Sharp, he has also gained a wealth of TV experience preparing him for The King: Eternal Monarch. Some of the projects he's hopped aboard include Legend of the Blue Sea (Heo Joon Jae), Seven First Kisses (Lee Min-ho), Heirs (Kim Tan), Faith (Choi Young), City Hunter (Lee Yun-seong/John Lee), Personal Taste (Jeon Jin-Ho) and the aforementioned Boys Over Flowers (Goon Joon Pyo).

SUREFIRE SUCCESS: Killing Eve already renewed for s4

Actor Lee Min Ho is seen, outside Berluti, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring

Follow Lee Min-ho on Instagram

If you've become an immediate fan of the great Lee Min-ho thanks to The King: Eternal Monarch, it's certainly worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @actorleeminho.

There are a handful of The King-related posts, as well as a wide range of stylish snaps. He is a model, after all!

We hope you enjoy chronicling the series.

In other news, meet rising star Madelyn Cline.