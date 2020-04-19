Quick links

'Get him signed Radz': Leeds fans respond to owner's tweet about £20m star

Ben White has really impressed Leeds United fans during his loan in West Yorkshire.

Some Leeds United fans on Twitter are loving Andrea Radrizzani's latest move on Twitter.

A five-year-old fan of the Elland Road club sent a letter to Brighton and offered his savings of £15 to sign Ben White.

White has impressed during a season-long loan at Leeds, but Brighton respectfully rejected his offer.

But the United owner sent a follow-up message to young Daniel, telling him there's a place for him working alongside transfer guru Victor Orta when he's old enough.

It's a lovely exchange from all involved and here's how fans of the West Yorkshire club responded to his tweet:

It will be interesting to see if Leeds do genuinely make a serious attempt to sign White during the summer, if there's a transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Brighton value the 22-year-old at around £20 million and if the Whites go up - and they're top of the Championship right now with nine games left - then it's worth as much as £200 million in revenue to the Italian businessman.

He clearly has a bright future in football and how Leeds supporters - Daniel especially - would love to see him there for the long term.

