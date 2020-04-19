Gers could get 2nd chance to sign £2m rock who stunned Real Madrid – Our View

Rangers were linked with Simon Deli last summer.

According to Voetbal24.be, Club Brugge are in financial trouble and former Rangers target Simon Deli is one of four players tipped to leave.

Deli came to the attentions of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard last summer.

According to iSPORT, the Gers were keen on a deal for the Ivory Coast international after he helped Slavia Prague to win the Czech title.

Deli was available for around the £2 million mark, but Rangers missed out on him with the towering central defender instead joining Club Brugge.

In Belgium, he has become a key player and a fans’ favourite.

Deli’s standout performance came as Club Brugge held Spanish giants Real Madrid to a shock 2-2 draw in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But his exploits in Belgium could now be set for a swift end.

Voetbal24 claim the suspension of football due to Covid-19 has placed a strain on the club’s finances, and four leading players could leave.

Deli, Hans Vanaken, Krepian Diatta and Newcastle United target Emmanuel Dennis.

Rangers must strengthen in the coming window if they are to bridge the gap on reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Nikola Katic are among the defensive options available at Ibrox, but Deli is arguably a step up on them all.