Quick links

Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Bundesliga

Fresh twist in race to sign reported £33m Liverpool and Wolves target

Tom Thorogood
Milot Rashica of Bremen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and SC Paderborn 07 at Wohninvest Weserstadion on December 08, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Milot Rashica.

Milot Rashica of Bremen scores the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg at Weserstadion on February 10, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has denied rumours his side are to sign reported Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Milot Rashica, Deichstube report.

Rashica is expected to leave Werder Bremen this coming summer.

According to Deichstube, Liverpool are cited as a top suitor while West Ham United and Wolves are also linked with him (Der Spiegel).

Kicker, meanwhile, claimed on Friday how RB Leipzig are most likely to sign him.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche, however, has denied those claims.

“A journalist must have mistaken us for another club. We were never connected to such a transfer, least of all in the present time,” Krosche replied.

 

According to Deichstube, Krosche also emphasized how a deal of this nature contradicts the philosophy of RB Leipzig when it comes to transfers.

Rashica has a £33 million release clause in his contract.

The Kosovo international has been a standout for Werder Bremen despite their struggles in the Bundesliga this season, posting seven goals and four assists in 20 league games.

Premier League leaders Liverpool may see him as an ideal player to bolster their attacking options with Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana linked with Anfield exits this summer.

Rashica can play across the front three and would give the Reds further options.

Wolves, meanwhile, will hope their Europa League run results in a place in the Champions League next season, giving them the chance to further strengthen.

Milot Rashica (C) of Bremen celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg at Weserstadion on February 10, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch