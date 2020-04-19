Fresh twist in race to sign reported £33m Liverpool and Wolves target

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Milot Rashica.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has denied rumours his side are to sign reported Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Milot Rashica, Deichstube report.

Rashica is expected to leave Werder Bremen this coming summer.

According to Deichstube, Liverpool are cited as a top suitor while West Ham United and Wolves are also linked with him (Der Spiegel).

Kicker, meanwhile, claimed on Friday how RB Leipzig are most likely to sign him.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche, however, has denied those claims.

“A journalist must have mistaken us for another club. We were never connected to such a transfer, least of all in the present time,” Krosche replied.

According to Deichstube, Krosche also emphasized how a deal of this nature contradicts the philosophy of RB Leipzig when it comes to transfers.

Rashica has a £33 million release clause in his contract.

The Kosovo international has been a standout for Werder Bremen despite their struggles in the Bundesliga this season, posting seven goals and four assists in 20 league games.

Premier League leaders Liverpool may see him as an ideal player to bolster their attacking options with Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana linked with Anfield exits this summer.

Rashica can play across the front three and would give the Reds further options.

Wolves, meanwhile, will hope their Europa League run results in a place in the Champions League next season, giving them the chance to further strengthen.