Quick links

Celtic

Cardiff City

Championship

Scottish Premiership

Former chairman says he didn’t want midfielder to join Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Charlie Mulgrew, Joe Ledley, Shaun Malone and Gary Hooper of Celtic celebrate a goal during the international friendly club match between the Perth Glory and Glasgow Celtic at nib Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Ledley joined Celtic in the summer of 2010 after leaving Cardiff City.

Joe Ledley of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second during the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park on September 10, 2011 in Glasgow,...

Steve Borley has stated on Twitter that he tried his best to convince Joe Ledley not to leave Cardiff City for Celtic.

Ledley started his professional club football career at Cardiff and played for the Welsh club until 2010.

Subscribe

The Wales international midfielder played over 200 league games for the Bluebirds and left the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2010 and moved to Celtic.

 

As reported by Wales Online, there was an issue regarding a new contract between Ledley and the club.

Former Cardiff chairman Borley has stated on Twitter that he tried to persuade Ledley to stay, and has outlined why the midfielder ended up at Celtic.

Ledley - who is now at Newcastle Jets in the A-League - has responded to Borley’s tweet.

Successful Celtic spell

Ledley was on the books of Celtic from 2010 until 2014 before moving to Crystal Palace.

The 33-year-old, who also played for Derby County and Charlton Athletic, won the Scottish Premiership thrice and the Scottish Cup once with Celtic.

Joe Ledley of Wales during the UEFA Nations League B group four match between Wales and Irland at Cardiff City Stadium on September 6, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch