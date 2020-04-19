Former chairman says he didn’t want midfielder to join Celtic

Joe Ledley joined Celtic in the summer of 2010 after leaving Cardiff City.

Steve Borley has stated on Twitter that he tried his best to convince Joe Ledley not to leave Cardiff City for Celtic.

Ledley started his professional club football career at Cardiff and played for the Welsh club until 2010.

The Wales international midfielder played over 200 league games for the Bluebirds and left the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2010 and moved to Celtic.

As reported by Wales Online, there was an issue regarding a new contract between Ledley and the club.

Former Cardiff chairman Borley has stated on Twitter that he tried to persuade Ledley to stay, and has outlined why the midfielder ended up at Celtic.

Ledley - who is now at Newcastle Jets in the A-League - has responded to Borley’s tweet.

Steve I remember the meeting well.I was never going to be the highest paid player.I respected you-as you were the only person to discuss any promised ‘contract’. — Joe Ledley (@joe16led) April 18, 2020

Successful Celtic spell

Ledley was on the books of Celtic from 2010 until 2014 before moving to Crystal Palace.

The 33-year-old, who also played for Derby County and Charlton Athletic, won the Scottish Premiership thrice and the Scottish Cup once with Celtic.