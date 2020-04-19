Forgotten Orta signing wants Leeds return

The Leeds United youngster still plans on being at Elland Road.

Rafa Mujica has revealed that he plans on making a name for himself at Leeds United.

The Whites' Director of Football Victor Orta plucked the young striker from Barcelona's B side last summer.

Before he could make a competitive debut for Leeds, the 21-year-old hitman was loaned to Spanish second division side Extremadura.

Mujica, now at Villarreal B after the earlier season-long loan was scrapped, still plans on returning to Leeds and breaking into Marcelo Bielsa's plans, though.

He revealed on Instagram when asked if he'd be returning to West Yorkshire next season: "I have (a) contract there. I would like (to go) back and play with Leeds."

It must be noted that Orta has signed a lot of young Spanish players since becoming Director of Football in 2017 and none of them have progressed into the senior side on a regular basis.

Of course, it doesn't suggest that Mujica is destined to flop at Elland Road, but the odds are heavily stacked against him because there's every chance they'll be a Premier League side again by next season.

Mujica, who hasn't been seen in a United kit since friendlies last summer, has scored four goals in seven league games for Villarreal's reserves since joining in January.