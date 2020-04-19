Quick links

Leeds United

Forgotten Orta signing wants Leeds return

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United youngster still plans on being at Elland Road.

Rafael Rafa Mujica Garcia of Barcelona tackles Clement Petit of Anderlecht during the UEFA Youth League Quarter-final match between Anderlecht and Barcelona held at Van Roy Stadium on...

Rafa Mujica has revealed that he plans on making a name for himself at Leeds United.

The Whites' Director of Football Victor Orta plucked the young striker from Barcelona's B side last summer.

Before he could make a competitive debut for Leeds, the 21-year-old hitman was loaned to Spanish second division side Extremadura.

Mujica, now at Villarreal B after the earlier season-long loan was scrapped, still plans on returning to Leeds and breaking into Marcelo Bielsa's plans, though.

 

He revealed on Instagram when asked if he'd be returning to West Yorkshire next season: "I have (a) contract there. I would like (to go) back and play with Leeds."

It must be noted that Orta has signed a lot of young Spanish players since becoming Director of Football in 2017 and none of them have progressed into the senior side on a regular basis.

Of course, it doesn't suggest that Mujica is destined to flop at Elland Road, but the odds are heavily stacked against him because there's every chance they'll be a Premier League side again by next season.

Mujica, who hasn't been seen in a United kit since friendlies last summer, has scored four goals in seven league games for Villarreal's reserves since joining in January.

Leeds United's Rafa Mujica in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch