‘Devastated’: After Kieran Tierney, his former £20m Celtic teammate trolls Rangers

Kieran Tierney trolled Rangers on Twitter on Friday, and it is now his former Celtic teammate Moussa Dembele who has taken a pop at the Ibrox club.

Tierney, who joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer of 2019, posted an image in response to Rangers urging their fans to post their best pictures of themselves and their families at Ibrox.

It was an image of the Scotland international left-back and his then Celtic teammates celebrating a win at Ibrox.

Now Lyon striker Dembele has posted an image of him celebrating with his then Celtic teammates a win at Ibrox in response to Rangers’ post.

Dembele was on the books of Celtic from the summer of 2016 until the summer of 2018 when he moved to Lyon for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £19.7 million.

The 23-year-old French striker has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in Ligue 1 so far this season and scored 15 goals and provided four assists in the league in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.