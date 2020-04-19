Quick links

‘Devastated’: After Kieran Tierney, his former £20m Celtic teammate trolls Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Moussa Dembele of Celtic scores his 3rd goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on September 10, 2016 in Glasgow.
Former Celtic star Moussa Dembele has taken a pop at Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers.

Candeias of Rangers vies with Kieran Tierney of Celtic during the Rangers v Celtic Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kieran Tierney trolled Rangers on Twitter on Friday, and it is now his former Celtic teammate Moussa Dembele who has taken a pop at the Ibrox club.

Tierney, who joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer of 2019, posted an image in response to Rangers urging their fans to post their best pictures of themselves and their families at Ibrox.

It was an image of the Scotland international left-back and his then Celtic teammates celebrating a win at Ibrox.

 

Now Lyon striker Dembele has posted an image of him celebrating with his then Celtic teammates a win at Ibrox in response to Rangers’ post.

Dembele was on the books of Celtic from the summer of 2016 until the summer of 2018 when he moved to Lyon for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £19.7 million.

The 23-year-old French striker has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in Ligue 1 so far this season and scored 15 goals and provided four assists in the league in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Moussa Dembele of Celtic closes down Wes Foderingham of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Ibrox Stadium on September 23, 2017 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

