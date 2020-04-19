Derby County reportedly want player Pep Guardiola described as ‘incredible'

Derby County are reportedly interested in Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart.

According to The Sun, Derby County are interested in signing Joe Hart in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Turkish club Besiktas are also looking at securing the services of the Burnley goalkeeper on a free transfer this summer.

The 32-year-old England international goalkeeper is out of contract at Premier League outfit Burnley at the end of the season.

It has been claimed in the report that Derby may not have enough money to bring the England international to the Pride Park Stadium.

Unlikely signing for Derby County

While Derby managed to sign former Manchester United and Everton star Wayne Rooney, it does seem very unlikely that they will be able to tempt Hart as well.

After all, the Englishman - described by City manager Pep Guardiola as “incredible” in October 2018, according to ESPN - may feel that at the age of 32, he is still good enough to play in the Premier League.

Moreover, the Rams are unlikely to afford his wages, and there is also the matter about Hart not being able to play out from the back, which manager Phillip Cocu wants his goalkeepers to.