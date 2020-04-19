Conflicting reports emerge about Mourinho wanting to bring ex-Championship misfit to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with Pierluigi Gollini.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini whenever the transfer window opens.

However, The Mirror claim that Spurs have no interest in signing Gollini, with conflicting claims emerging about Jose Mourinho's pursuit of the Italian.

We'll start with Gazzetta; they suggest that Mourinho has 'set his sights' on Gollini, and is ready to battle AC Milan for his signature as Atalanta look to fend off interest.

Former Manchester United talent Gollini's knowledge of the English language is thought to be appealing, and Tottenham would be viewing him as the long-term successor to Hugo Lloris.

Conversely though, The Mirror state that there is 'no interest' from Spurs or Mourinho in signing Gollini, and we're more inclined to believe their report, given how they would be closer to Tottenham.

This isn't the first time Gollini has been linked with Milan, so it may well be an agent's attempt to push the Serie A side into making their move through the threat of missing out.

Gollini, 25, was a complete flop at Aston Villa in the Championship following a 2016 move, but has rebuilt his career with Atalanta, and is now an Italian international having earned his first cap back in November.

Gollini has improved over the last few years, but going from links to Andre Onana and Mike Maignan to Gollini would be disappointing for Spurs – and it seems that Tottenham aren't actually pursuing him anyway.