Club reportedly have ace up sleeve to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to £26m attacker

Tom Thorogood
Dominik Szoboszlai of FC Salzburg celebrates after scoring the goal for 5:1 during the champions league group E match between FC Salzburg and KRC Genk at Salzburg Stadion on September 17,...
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai of Red Bull Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019...

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan feel the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as their new manager could help them beat Arsenal and Liverpool to Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary international has become a top target this coming summer.

Szoboszlai has become the pearl of RB Salzburg following Erling Haaland’s move to Borussia Dortmund and he is the next big talent tipped to move on.

The 19-year-old played five Champions League games as Salzburg entertained both reigning champions Liverpool and Napoli in the group stages.

Szoboszlai averaged 2.4 shots and an 82.8% pass-accuracy rate per game (Whoscored).

 

Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to Anfield to watch Szoboszlai, rated at £26 million, in action (Daily Mail).

The Gunners and Liverpool are cited as suitors for Szoboszlai in the report by Tuttosport, but they could miss out with AC Milan attempting an ambitious plan.

The Serie A club are set to change managers. Ralf Rangnick is the heavy favourite, and the former RB Leipzig manager has ties to Szoboszlai via his former club’s owners.

Tuttosport adds that Szoboszlai fits in with Milan’s new strategy under former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, while Hungary manager Marco Rossi has tipped the player to move to Italy.

If reports are true, both Liverpool and Arsenal must step up their intentions if they wish to bring him to the Premier League.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Salzburg celebrates the opening goal of his team during the UNIQA OeFB Cup match between SC Wiener Neustadt and RB Salzburg at Hama Trucks Arena on February 17, 2019...

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

