Club reportedly have ace up sleeve to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to £26m attacker

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan feel the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as their new manager could help them beat Arsenal and Liverpool to Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary international has become a top target this coming summer.

Szoboszlai has become the pearl of RB Salzburg following Erling Haaland’s move to Borussia Dortmund and he is the next big talent tipped to move on.

The 19-year-old played five Champions League games as Salzburg entertained both reigning champions Liverpool and Napoli in the group stages.

Szoboszlai averaged 2.4 shots and an 82.8% pass-accuracy rate per game (Whoscored).

Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to Anfield to watch Szoboszlai, rated at £26 million, in action (Daily Mail).

The Gunners and Liverpool are cited as suitors for Szoboszlai in the report by Tuttosport, but they could miss out with AC Milan attempting an ambitious plan.

The Serie A club are set to change managers. Ralf Rangnick is the heavy favourite, and the former RB Leipzig manager has ties to Szoboszlai via his former club’s owners.

Tuttosport adds that Szoboszlai fits in with Milan’s new strategy under former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, while Hungary manager Marco Rossi has tipped the player to move to Italy.

If reports are true, both Liverpool and Arsenal must step up their intentions if they wish to bring him to the Premier League.