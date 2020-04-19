Chicken, eggs and banana answer: Puzzle solved!

The chicken, eggs and banana puzzle has many scratching their heads. Here's the answer.

Chicken, eggs and banana puzzle

It's a tricky one!

Essentially, those embarking on the puzzle are tasked with determining the individual worth of the chicken, egg and banana.

There are four questions here and three have already been answered. Due to the first two answer's only featuring the chicken and eggs, it's relatively straightforward working out their value.

However, the addition of the banana throws things off a little.

Take a moment... still haven't figured out the answer?

Well, not to worry. We have it here!

Chicken Eggs Banana Puzzle Answer, Chicken Egg and Banana Puzzle, enterate de algo puzzle is the latest math puzzle trending on internet. https://t.co/eDezC2Evhd pic.twitter.com/nAdA1gKs6J — GadgetGrasp (@GraspGadget) April 6, 2020

Chicken, eggs and banana answer

The answer to the chicken, eggs and banana puzzle in the above tweet is 36.

So, let's show the working out...

We determine that the chicken is worth 20, as 3 x 20 is 60. In the next problem, it's clear that two eggs equal 6, so divide that by 2 and you have 3.

With the next question, take away the value of the eggs (3) from 15 and you have 12. There are 6 bananas in each bunch and 12 in total, so each individual banana is worth 1.

However, in the final question, there are actually 4 bananas in the bunch rather than 6 and 4 eggs in the pack rather than 3. So, we have 20 + 4 x 4 = 36.

