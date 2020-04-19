Celtic take dig at Rangers, as Edouard claim made v Steven Gerrard’s side

Odsonne Edouard’s goal for Celtic against Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers should not have stood, says referee.

Celtic have made a sly dig at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on Twitter.

The Hoops have been reflecting on their 2-0 win against St Johnstone in 1998.

The result saw Rangers’ hopes of winning the league title for the 10th season in a row ended.

Celtic pipped Rangers to the championship title by two points, and the Hoops have taken a sly dig at the Gers by pointing out that that is how to one makes a statement.

The Bhoys were referring to recent statements made by Rangers regarding how the SPFL have conducted their vote over calling the divisions below the Scottish Premiership, as reported in The Scottish Sun.

The Bhoys have Stopped the Ten!



Meanwhile, referee Kevin Clancy has admitted to The Scottish Sun that the goal that Odsonne Edouard scored for Celtic against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers would have been chalked off by VAR.

Rangers got the better of Celtic 2-1 away from home at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership in December 2019.

French striker Edouard scored for Neil Lennon’s side in the 41st minute.

Clancy told The Scottish Sun: “In the Old Firm game before the turn of the year a shot was rifled in, it deflected off Edouard and went into the net.

“From the speed at which it happened and with the angle I had, it looked to me as though the deflection was off Edouard’s hip or that area of his body.

“In the cold light of day, and it did take television pundits a couple of replays to work out which part of the anatomy it actually did strike, it looked to have struck Edouard’s hand on the way into the net.

"The laws of the game do not allow that. A goal can’t be scored having struck somebody’s hand. That tweak to the law happened at the start of the season.

“If decent camera angles had been available and it had been possible to quickly identify the ball touched Edouard’s hand before going into the Rangers net, I think VAR would have been in a good position to quickly identify what had happened."