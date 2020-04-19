Quick links

Celtic take dig at Rangers, as Edouard claim made v Steven Gerrard’s side

Subhankar Mondal
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Odsonne Edouard’s goal for Celtic against Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers should not have stood, says referee.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Celtic have made a sly dig at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on Twitter.

The Hoops have been reflecting on their 2-0 win against St Johnstone in 1998.

The result saw Rangers’ hopes of winning the league title for the 10th season in a row ended.

Celtic pipped Rangers to the championship title by two points, and the Hoops have taken a sly dig at the Gers by pointing out that that is how to one makes a statement.

 

The Bhoys were referring to recent statements made by Rangers regarding how the SPFL have conducted their vote over calling the divisions below the Scottish Premiership, as reported in The Scottish Sun.

Meanwhile, referee Kevin Clancy has admitted to The Scottish Sun that the goal that Odsonne Edouard scored for Celtic against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers would have been chalked off by VAR.

Rangers got the better of Celtic 2-1 away from home at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership in December 2019.

French striker Edouard scored for Neil Lennon’s side in the 41st minute.

Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...

Clancy told The Scottish Sun: “In the Old Firm game before the turn of the year a shot was rifled in, it deflected off Edouard and went into the net.

“From the speed at which it happened and with the angle I had, it looked to me as though the deflection was off Edouard’s hip or that area of his body.

“In the cold light of day, and it did take television pundits a couple of replays to work out which part of the anatomy it actually did strike, it looked to have struck Edouard’s hand on the way into the net.

"The laws of the game do not allow that. A goal can’t be scored having struck somebody’s hand. That tweak to the law happened at the start of the season.

“If decent camera angles had been available and it had been possible to quickly identify the ball touched Edouard’s hand before going into the Rangers net, I think VAR would have been in a good position to quickly identify what had happened."

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

