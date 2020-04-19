Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Bring him back': Some Newcastle fans want ex-striker back as part of takeover

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United will be looking for a director of football.

QPR Director of Football Les Ferdinand attends a Press Conference at Loftus Road on December 7, 2015 in London, England.

Newcastle United look set to be taken over in a move that should spark some exiting arrivals to St James' Park – in many ways.

Not only will Newcastle be bringing in new players once they have their huge financial windfall, but they look set to bring in a director of football to oversee transfers.

The Chronicle claim that Panathinaikos director Nikos Dabizas is keen on the job, with a return to St James' Park in mind for the former Greek defender.

 

Other former Newcastle players are in director of football roles, with Les Ferdinand one of them having been in that job at Queens Park Rangers for more than five years now.

Ferdinand spoke about the Newcastle takeover on BBC Sport on Saturday, and he has close ties to the situation; QPR board member Jamie Reuben is set to part of the new Newcastle setup.

Yet his comments and his ties to Reuben have left some wondering whether Ferdinand could actually return to Newcastle and take up that director of football role.

20 Oct 1996: Les Ferdinand of Newcastle United raises his arms aloft during an FA Carling Premiership match against Manchester United at St James'' Park in Newcastle, England. Newcastle...

Ferdinand certainly has the experience needed for the role, whilst he also scored 50 goals in 84 games for the Magpies during his playing days, making himself a Magpies favourite.

Newcastle fans think that Ferdinand would be a 'cracking appointment' and 'the most plausible so far', urging Reuben to 'drag' Ferdinand back to Tyneside as director of football.  

Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch