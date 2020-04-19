'Bring him back': Some Newcastle fans want ex-striker back as part of takeover

Newcastle United will be looking for a director of football.

Newcastle United look set to be taken over in a move that should spark some exiting arrivals to St James' Park – in many ways.

Not only will Newcastle be bringing in new players once they have their huge financial windfall, but they look set to bring in a director of football to oversee transfers.

The Chronicle claim that Panathinaikos director Nikos Dabizas is keen on the job, with a return to St James' Park in mind for the former Greek defender.

Other former Newcastle players are in director of football roles, with Les Ferdinand one of them having been in that job at Queens Park Rangers for more than five years now.

Ferdinand spoke about the Newcastle takeover on BBC Sport on Saturday, and he has close ties to the situation; QPR board member Jamie Reuben is set to part of the new Newcastle setup.

Yet his comments and his ties to Reuben have left some wondering whether Ferdinand could actually return to Newcastle and take up that director of football role.

Ferdinand certainly has the experience needed for the role, whilst he also scored 50 goals in 84 games for the Magpies during his playing days, making himself a Magpies favourite.

Newcastle fans think that Ferdinand would be a 'cracking appointment' and 'the most plausible so far', urging Reuben to 'drag' Ferdinand back to Tyneside as director of football.

