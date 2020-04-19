Many are rewatching Black Panther on Disney+ and wondering what "yibambe" means.

When we think of grand cinematic scope, we can't help but think about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Casting our minds back to 2008, superhero cinema changed forever. Christoper Nolan's The Dark Knight helped the genre earn wider respect from critics and audiences than ever before, and while it may be the standout movie of that year, Jon Favreau's Iron Man was a total game-changer too.

Robert Downey Jr. revitalised his career and the MCU was born.

Marvel movies have dominated box office ever since and have only become more ambitious over the years. It's been absolutely mesmerising to watch the franchise grow and develop, but if we're talking the most celebrated instalments, Black Panther stands out.

Ryan Coogler's 2018 blockbuster won three Academy Awards - Music Score, Costume Design, Production Design - and was even nominated for Best Picture. A truly tremendous feat.

It benefits from multiple viewings, but if you've recently revisited it on Disney+, a certain word may have captured your attention...

A PREGNANT WOMAN... Fridge riddle explained

Black Panther: Yibambe meaning explained

In both Black Panther and the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War, we witness T'Challa / Black Panther rallying troops for battle.

Gearing up to fight, they all chant collectively the word "yibambe".

Of course, there are many fictionalised and fantasy elements throughout the films, but "yibambe" is actually a real word with a rather important meaning.

As highlighted by Comic Book, the language spoken in Wakanda is isiXhosa, which is a Bantu language and one of eleven official languages spoken in South Africa. The source also notes that it's one of sixteen languages of Zimbabwe too.

The word can either translate to "hold off" or "hold fast", deriving from either "yibambe icimile" or "yibambe amandala".

It's a defiant word which is utilised perfectly by the iconic character, unifying the troops in their shared aim to protect their home and hold down the fort.

SUREFIRE SUCCESS: Killing Eve already renewed for s4

Opinion: Was Black Panther the best MCU Phase 3 film?

We're sure that majority audiences will agree when we say MCU's phase was their best. For the record, here are the films released under that banner:

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

When considering whether Black Panther is the best, it's worth addressing that there's incredibly tough competition. What Ryan Coogler and the crew achieved with the film is remarkable and it's destined to go down as a classic blockbuster, remembered for overcoming barriers in the realm of representation and for its wonderful world-building.

While it ranks as one of the great MCU efforts, we'd argue that none of the efforts - phase 3 or prior - can match up to both Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame. These films are the culmination of a decade's worth of cinematic exploration. Fans had the highest expectations and they were met with ease.

Many years from now, the impact and grandeur of these films will be still be discussed regularly.

In other news, meet rising star Madelyn Cline.