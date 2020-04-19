Arsenal have reportedly hatched a sound plan to sign ‘extraordinary’ midfielder

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reportedly want Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to offer Alexandre Lacazette to Atletico Madrid to sign Thomas Partey.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Partey is Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s number one transfer target in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder is rated at £50 million, according to the report, and was described by his Atletico boss Diego Simeone as “extraordinary” in 2019, as quoted in The London Evening Standard.

Atletico want a striker and have targeted Lacazette, and Arsenal could offer the France international in order to sign the Ghana international defensive midfielder, according to the report.

Good plan?

While Lacazette is a very good striker, he has not always played regularly, and with the emergence of Eddie Nketia, Arsenal can afford to cash in on him this summer.

After all, Pierre-Emerick Aubam­eyang is banging in the goals for fun for the Gunners and is Arteta’s first-choice striker.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.