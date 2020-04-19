Quick links

Agent says reported Arsenal, Tottenham target wants to play for a ‘big club’

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Mady Camara.

Mady Camara’s agent has told Calciomercato that the defensive midfielder wants to play for a big club, amid reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to SDNA, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was impressed with the performance of Camara for Olympiakos against his club in the Europa League this season and has asked for more information on him.

Meanwhile, PageNews credited Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho with interest in the 23-year-old.

 

The Guinea international’s agent has suggested that the former Ajaccio defensive midfielder could leave Olympiakos in the summer transfer window.

Pierre Issa told Calciomercato.it, as translated by Football Italia: “Many European clubs have shown a great deal of interest in Mady, but first we want to see how the Olympiacos season ends.

“He has no preference on which country or league to join, because the main issue for him is finding a big club, so he can continue improving and fight for titles. This can happen in Italy, in England or Germany."

Stats

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Camara has scored two goals and provided one assist in 22 league games for Olympiakos so far this season.

The defensive midfielder has also played five times in the Champions League and thrice in the Europa League for the Greek side this campaign, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

