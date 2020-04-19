'A fine player': Ex-Rangers boss names the clever Celtic star he'd want at Ibrox

Ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton would've loved Tom Rogic at Ibrox.

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton has told The Scottish Sun that he would have loved to have Celtic star Tom Rogic at Ibrox.

Warburton fared brilliantly in his first season as Rangers boss, guiding them to promotion in the 2015-16 season whilst also beating Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The second season was a little trickier for Warburton, as he couldn't really chase Celtic in the first season back in the top flight, with the Joey Barton fiasco overshadowing the campaign.

Warburton ended up leaving Rangers in February 2017, and quickly headed on to Nottingham Forest, where he lasted less than a year, and is now in charge of Queens Park Rangers.

Warburton is always willing to discuss his time at Rangers even if it ended a little unceremoniously, and he has now praised a player from the other side of Glasgow.

In a Q&A, Warburton was asked which Celtic player he most would have wanted at Rangers, and he picked out Australian playmaker Rogic.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Celtic over the years, racking up 38 goals and 34 assists in 189 appearances for the Bhoys having arrived from Central Coast Mariners in 2013.

Warburton suggested that Rogic has 'cleverness' and technical ability, branding him a 'fine player' after starring against Rangers during his time as Ibrox boss.

“It’s not really good for a Rangers manager to talk about Celtic players,” said Rogic. “But I would say Tom Rogic. He had the cleverness and the technical ability to unlock defences and was a fine player in the derbies I experienced,” he added.