£97m attacker, linked to Arsenal, open to departure - report

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old winger.

It looks like Arsenal-linked Ousmane Dembele might be open to the idea of leaving Barcelona, if a new report is true.

Spanish outlet AS reported late in March that the Gunners were keen on signing the 22-year-old Frenchman.

Dembele has had a mixed and injury-hit couple of years at Camp Nou following a £97 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, scoring only 12 goals in 51 league games for the club.

Barca are reportedly open to letting him leave when the transfer window is back in business - and according to Sport, the feeling might be mutual.

Sport has reported that Dembele himself is exploring the idea of living in another city, and has even asked compatriot Anthony Martial what life is like at Manchester United.

That last part is ominous for Arsenal's chances of bringing him to North London, but generally it's positive if Dembele is genuinely considering turning over a new leaf and exiting Catalunya.

With the global health emergency still ongoing, it seems impossible that the Emirates Stadium club will be able to afford him.

In fact, even when the transfer window does open it's unlikely that there'll be many, if any, big-money deals between clubs, but if Mikel Arteta can get him on a loan-to-buy option then what a coup that could be for the Spanish coach, who began his career with Barcelona.