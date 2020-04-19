Quick links

£73m ‘world-class’ player responds when asked about joining Everton

Naby Keita of Liverpool and Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United battle for the ball which resulted in a yellow card for Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC...
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was very successful at Everton.

Romelu Lukaku of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, England.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has said on Twitter that he does not plan to return to Everton.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United striker made the comment while responding to an Everton fan.

When asked if he will ever play in the Premier League and if he will be back at the Toffees, the striker said that he does not think so.

 

The 26-year-old Belgium international striker - who cost Inter £73 million in the summer of 2019, according to Sky Sports - added that he enjoyed his time at Everton.

Everton spell

Lukaku - who was described as “world class” by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in April 2018, as quoted in The Manchester Evening News - had a loan spell at Everton in 2013-14 and made the move from Chelsea permanent in the summer of 2014.

The Belgian scored 15 goals and provided six assists in the league for the Toffees in 2013-14, and scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the Preier League and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Europa League in 2014-15, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, the striker scored 18 goals and provided six assists in the league in 2015-16, and scored 25 goals and provided six assists in the league the following season before joining United.

Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Jean Clair Todibo of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe...

