17-goal striker has picked Celtic over Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has stated on Twitter that he prefers Celtic to Rangers.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United striker made the comment in response to a Celtic fan asking on Twitter to pick between the Hoops and Rangers.

Subscribe

Perhaps the Belgium international striker has picked the Bhoys because of his cousin Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, who is on the books of Celtic at the moment.

Stats

Lukaku joined Inter from United in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £73 million.

The 26-year-old has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A so far this season, scoring 17 goals and providing two assists in the process, according to Whoscored.

The former Everton striker has also scored two goals and provided two assists in five Champions League matches, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in two Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers currently find themselves 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic - managed by Neil Lennon - in second place in the Scottish Premiership table, but they do have a game in hand.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.