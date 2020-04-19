Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

17-goal striker has picked Celtic over Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Naby Keita of Liverpool and Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United battle for the ball which resulted in a yellow card for Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Jean Clair Todibo of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe...

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has stated on Twitter that he prefers Celtic to Rangers.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United striker made the comment in response to a Celtic fan asking on Twitter to pick between the Hoops and Rangers.

Subscribe

Perhaps the Belgium international striker has picked the Bhoys because of his cousin Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, who is on the books of Celtic at the moment.

 

Rangers Manager, Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Stats

Lukaku joined Inter from United in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £73 million.

The 26-year-old has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A so far this season, scoring 17 goals and providing two assists in the process, according to Whoscored.

The former Everton striker has also scored two goals and provided two assists in five Champions League matches, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in two Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers currently find themselves 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic - managed by Neil Lennon - in second place in the Scottish Premiership table, but they do have a game in hand.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch