£15m striker suggests he wanted to join Newcastle United

Subhankar Mondal
Charlie Austin during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on May 10, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Newcastle United reportedly wanted West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin when he was at Queens Park Rangers.

Charlie Austin of WBA during the FA Cup Third Round match between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at The Valley on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has stated on Twitter that he could have joined Newcastle United.

Back in September 2015, The Guardian quoted then Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren as saying that he wanted to sign Austin from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2015.

McClaren added that the English striker was going to be on his radar in January 2016 as well.

 

The report in The Guardian claimed that Newcastle were not willing to pay the £15 million that Rangers wanted for Austin at the time, and did not pay when it was reduced to £12 million.

Austin has stated on Twitter that everything was sorted at his end in terms of moving to Newcastle.

Austin joined Southampton from QPR in January 2016, but the striker had injury issues during his time at the Saints and could not establish himself in the starting lineup when he was fit.

The 30-year-old moved to West Brom from the Saints in the summer of 2019, and has scored eight goals and provided one assist in the Championship so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Charlie Austin of QPR celebrates as he scores their first and equalising goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers at KC Stadium on February...

