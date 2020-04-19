£15m striker suggests he wanted to join Newcastle United

Newcastle United reportedly wanted West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin when he was at Queens Park Rangers.

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has stated on Twitter that he could have joined Newcastle United.

Back in September 2015, The Guardian quoted then Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren as saying that he wanted to sign Austin from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2015.

McClaren added that the English striker was going to be on his radar in January 2016 as well.

The report in The Guardian claimed that Newcastle were not willing to pay the £15 million that Rangers wanted for Austin at the time, and did not pay when it was reduced to £12 million.

Austin has stated on Twitter that everything was sorted at his end in terms of moving to Newcastle.

Didn’t have the chance — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 18, 2020

Done on my side — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 18, 2020

Austin joined Southampton from QPR in January 2016, but the striker had injury issues during his time at the Saints and could not establish himself in the starting lineup when he was fit.

The 30-year-old moved to West Brom from the Saints in the summer of 2019, and has scored eight goals and provided one assist in the Championship so far this season, according to WhoScored.

