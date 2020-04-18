Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘Trust me’: Englishman claims 26-year-old will be at Tottenham Hotspur next season

Subhankar Mondal
Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham turn round to watch the Brighton free-kick during the Premier League match between...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Harry Kane of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Graham Roberts has stated on Twitter that Harry Kane will not leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham and England international defender believes that Kane will stay at Spurs next season.

According to Bleacher Report, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the England international striker this summer.

The Manchester Evening News has claimed that Spurs value the 26-year-old at £200 million.

 

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Kane is a key figure at Tottenham and does not have a like-for-like back-up, and it is hard to see the North London outfit cash in on the Englishman this summer.

True, Spurs may not finish in the top four of the Premier League this season - if the campaign resumes - but given how important Kane is to the team and his popularity among the fans, the North London outfit are unlikely to sell him this summer.

Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that Tottenham are in talks with head coach Jose Mourinho and the players about a 10% drop in wages due to economic uncertainty amid the global health crisis.

Harry Kane of Spurs scores the fourth goal and his second of the game past Simon Mignolet during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch