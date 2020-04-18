‘Trust me’: Englishman claims 26-year-old will be at Tottenham Hotspur next season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Graham Roberts has stated on Twitter that Harry Kane will not leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham and England international defender believes that Kane will stay at Spurs next season.

According to Bleacher Report, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the England international striker this summer.

The Manchester Evening News has claimed that Spurs value the 26-year-old at £200 million.

Not a dig at @ John Barnes as topguy but one thing you can’t do is criticise @HKane attitude or commitment to Tottenham he loves theclub I know Harry and his family well and trust me he would love nothing more to win cups at Spurs would mean much more to him than anywhere else. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 18, 2020

Yes I do — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 18, 2020

I would actually go as far as saying in all the years I have been watching football and playing and supporting spurs @HKane would have one of the best ethos and professionalism to his club @SpursOfficial not one spurs fan I don’t think I have ever heard question Harry attitude — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 18, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Kane is a key figure at Tottenham and does not have a like-for-like back-up, and it is hard to see the North London outfit cash in on the Englishman this summer.

True, Spurs may not finish in the top four of the Premier League this season - if the campaign resumes - but given how important Kane is to the team and his popularity among the fans, the North London outfit are unlikely to sell him this summer.

Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that Tottenham are in talks with head coach Jose Mourinho and the players about a 10% drop in wages due to economic uncertainty amid the global health crisis.