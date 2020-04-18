Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Sky pundit’s theory why Newcastle won’t attract ‘top-drawer players’ under prospective new owners

Pundits Paul Merson (4L) and Matt Le Tissier (2L) take part in a training session alongside Paul Doswell manager of Sutton United (L) and players during a Sutton United FA Cup media day on...
Newcastle United could reportedly have a change in ownership soon.

Paul Merson during the #GAME4GRENFELL at Loftus Road on September 2, 2017 in London, England. The charity football match has been set up to benefit those who were affected in the Grenfell...

Paul Merson has suggested in The Daily Star that the prospective new owners of Newcastle United will not be able to attract top-quality players to the club.

The former Arsenal star, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has given his theory why the Magpies will fail to bring in great players.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

 

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “If the new owners chuck £600m at it – which they won't – a place in the top four still ain't gonna happen.

“For a start, they are not going to be able to attract the very top drawer players for a variety of reasons.

“If there's a really top grade player who is going to make the kind of difference needed, there will be other more 'attractive' clubs in for them.”

Merson added: “Newcastle struggle to attract the real star players because these days, the likes of Leicester can pay Jamie Vardy top money. Teams outside of the big six or seven can still offer attractive wages to their best players.

“And listen, Newcastle are always at a big disadvantage attracting star players from abroad because of where it is geographically.”

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Staying positive

True, Newcastle are not in a position at the moment to attract top-quality players, but things could change over the next two or three transfer windows.

After all, it was not so long ago when Manchester City were not doing that well in the Premier League, and now they are a force to be reckoned with.

Of course, Newcastle are not going to become challengers for the top four overnight, but with the right investment, patience and careful planning, they could fight for the Europa League places in the coming years.

A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

