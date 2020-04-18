Quick links

Sky pundit thinks Tottenham player will do the ‘unthinkable’, Daniel Levy disappointed

(L-R) Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Jesse Lingard,Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and John Stones of England look on at the penalty shoot out during the...
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with Manchester United.

Fernandinho #25 of Manchester City stretches to control the ball next to Harry Kane #10 of Tottenham during the first half of the 2017 International Champions Cup Presented by Heineken at...

Paul Merson has suggested in The Daily Star that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

However, the former Arsenal star does not believe that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will get £200 million in transfer fees for the England international striker.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Tottenham value the 26-year-old at £200 million.

Merson, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, does not think that the amid the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, no club will be willing to spend a huge amount of money on one single player.

 

Merson wrote about Kane in The Daily Star: "I hear all this stuff about 'He's one of our own” and I get it. But, I don't buy it, because I've seen a million of them before and when it comes to football, it can mean nothing.

“Harry is an extremely decent player and seems to be an equally decent bloke, but can I see him doing what is unthinkable in many people's eyes and moving on? Oh yeah. One hundred per cent.”

Merson added: "I think he'll be off. Anyone expecting £200m can forget it. The current situation means football is going to have a drastically changed market.

"Right now with the world as it is and massive changes on the horizon, £100m would be a lot of money for many, many clubs and that includes Tottenham."

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road...

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Although Kane suggested to former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp during an Instagram Live video last month that he is open to leaving, it is hard to see Spurs cash in on the striker this summer.

It is not going to be easy for Tottenham to find a suitable replacement, and not many clubs will be willing to spend £200 million amid the current crisis in the world.

The best option is for Spurs to keep Kane for next season and perhaps revisit the situation in the summer of 2021.

Harry Kane of England talks to the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on May 22, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

