Simon Jordan takes a ‘light-hearted’ dig at Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on September 29, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has been at the club since 2013.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 09, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has taken a light-hearted dig at Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil on Twitter.

Jordan has praised war veteran Capt Tom Moore for raising over £20 million for the National Health Service amid the ongoing global health crisis.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 99-year-old war veteran has raised more than £23 million, having originally aimed to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

 

Jordan has praised Cap Tom on Twitter, but the former Palace owner has also taken a light-hearted dig at Arsenal star Ozil, who has been at the North London outfit since 2013.

Stats

Ozil has scored one goal and provided two assists in 18 Premier League matches and has played two Europa League games for Arsenal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the German attacking midfielder scored five goals and provided two assists in 24 league fixtures, and scored one goal and provided one assist in 10 Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on September 29, 2019 in St Albans, England.

