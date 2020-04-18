Simon Jordan takes a ‘light-hearted’ dig at Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has been at the club since 2013.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has taken a light-hearted dig at Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil on Twitter.

Jordan has praised war veteran Capt Tom Moore for raising over £20 million for the National Health Service amid the ongoing global health crisis.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 99-year-old war veteran has raised more than £23 million, having originally aimed to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Jordan has praised Cap Tom on Twitter, but the former Palace owner has also taken a light-hearted dig at Arsenal star Ozil, who has been at the North London outfit since 2013.

“Amazing effort from national hero (multiple times over) Captain Tom, who has raised £130,000 for each 50m length he has walked...



Mind you, that lazy c@@t,Mesut Ozil has been achieving that very same figure for the past 6 years.”#afc — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) April 17, 2020

Yr right ... I feel bad .... not! ... buzz off don’t read my feed if you can’t take light hearted humour — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) April 17, 2020

Stats

Ozil has scored one goal and provided two assists in 18 Premier League matches and has played two Europa League games for Arsenal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the German attacking midfielder scored five goals and provided two assists in 24 league fixtures, and scored one goal and provided one assist in 10 Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.