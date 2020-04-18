Quick links

Rival says ‘complete’ Liverpool player as good as Real Madrid star

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis played against Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk at Southampton

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis has raved about Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk in The Sun.

The 35-year-old defender has been impressed with the progress that Van Dijk has made since he moved to Liverpool from Southampton.

Francis has admitted that he did not realise that the Netherlands international central defender is this good.

The former England Under-20 international has included Van Dijk among the best Premier League XI he has faced.

Francis has also claimed that Van Dijk is as good as Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos.

 

Francis wrote about Van Dijk in The Sun: "The complete defender who now has to be mentioned in the same breath as greats like Sergio Ramos and Fabio Cannavaro.

“When we played against him at Southampton, we knew he had another gear in him but did not realise he would be this good.

"He looked so casual at Saints and you thought, what is his deal? Why is he so laid-back? But you still see that at Liverpool now and that is why he is so good. He never gets flustered.”

World-class defender

Van Dijk is one of the best defenders on the planet and is a world-class player who has made a Liverpool stunning at the back.

The Netherlands international is very good on the ball, makes the right challenges at the right time, and never seems to panic.

The success of Liverpool over the past two or so seasons owes a lot to how Van Dijk marshals the backline.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

