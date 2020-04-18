Rival defender says Tottenham Hotspur forward ‘top drawer’, and he doesn’t mean Kane

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis seems to rate Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min highly.

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is a key figure at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international has proved himself to be a consistent goalscorer over the years, and when fit and available, he is arguably the first name on the Spurs teamsheet.

However, Bournemouth defender Simon Francis has picked Kane’s Tottenham teammate and fellow forward Son Heung-min in the best Premier League XI he has faced with the Cherries.

The 35-year-old has not picked Kane in his team, but there is space for South Korea international Son on the right in a front-three.

Francis suffered a bad injury in December 2018 when he fell awkwardly while attempting to challenge Son during Bournemouth’s Premier League game against Tottenham.

Francis wrote in The Sun: "My son still says ‘daddy, he was the player who injured you’ when he comes on the TV! That is not strictly the case. Son did a stepover and a change of direction which ended with my knee giving way and me doing my ACL.

“Jokes aside, I’ve come up against him many times and I think he’s been a top, top Premier League forward for a long time.

“His one-on-one ability is top drawer and this season’s amazing goal against Burnley where he ran from his own half epitomised him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Son has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 21 Premier League matches.

The 27-year-old has also scored five goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games for Tottenham this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.