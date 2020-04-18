Quick links

Rival defender says Tottenham Hotspur forward ‘top drawer’, and he doesn’t mean Kane

Subhankar Mondal
Joshua King of Bournemouth is congratulated by team-mates Simon Francis, David Brooks and Callum Wilson after he makes it 3-0 during the Premier League match between Watford FC and AFC...
Bournemouth defender Simon Francis seems to rate Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min highly.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham and Harry Maguire of Leicester City clash after a challenge which resulted in Son being booked for a dive during the Premier League match between Tottenham...

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is a key figure at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international has proved himself to be a consistent goalscorer over the years, and when fit and available, he is arguably the first name on the Spurs teamsheet.

However, Bournemouth defender Simon Francis has picked Kane’s Tottenham teammate and fellow forward Son Heung-min in the best Premier League XI he has faced with the Cherries.

The 35-year-old has not picked Kane in his team, but there is space for South Korea international Son on the right in a front-three.

 

Francis suffered a bad injury in December 2018 when he fell awkwardly while attempting to challenge Son during Bournemouth’s Premier League game against Tottenham.

Francis wrote in The Sun: "My son still says ‘daddy, he was the player who injured you’ when he comes on the TV! That is not strictly the case. Son did a stepover and a change of direction which ended with my knee giving way and me doing my ACL.

“Jokes aside, I’ve come up against him many times and I think he’s been a top, top Premier League forward for a long time.

“His one-on-one ability is top drawer and this season’s amazing goal against Burnley where he ran from his own half epitomised him.”

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur is presented with the Supporters player of the season awards during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Son has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 21 Premier League matches.

The 27-year-old has also scored five goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games for Tottenham this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Simon Francis of Bournemouth and Baba Rahman of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on April 23, 2016...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

