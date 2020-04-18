Quick links

Reported Liverpool and Wolves target has allegedly made decision about next season

Milot Rashica of Bremen scores his first goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Schalke 04 at Weserstadion on March 08, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Nuno’s Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want Milot Rashica.

Bryan Linssen with his teammate Milot Rashica (R) of Vitesse celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League group K match between SS Lazio and Vitesse at Olimpico...

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to miss out on Milot Rashica, with a new report calming that the 23-year-old has already made a decision on his future.

According to Der Spiegel, Wolves are interested in signing Rashica from Werder Bremen in the summer transfer window (click here to read more).

Deichstube has claimed that Liverpool want to sign the 23-year-old - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - this summer (click here to read more).

 

However, a new report in Weser Kurier has claimed that Rashica is set to join RB Leipzig this summer.

It has been reported by the German publication that the Kosovo international’s transfer from Werder to Leipzig will happen imminently.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Milot Rashica of Bremen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and SC Paderborn 07 at Wohninvest Weserstadion on December 08, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rashica has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 20 Bundesliga matches and has scored three goals in four DFK Pokal games for Werder so far this season.

The attacker scored nine goals and provided five assists in 26 Bundesliga games last season, according to WhoScored.

Milot Rashica (C) of Bremen celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Augsburg at Weserstadion on February 10, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

