Reported Liverpool and Wolves target has allegedly made decision about next season

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Nuno’s Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want Milot Rashica.

Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers look set to miss out on Milot Rashica, with a new report calming that the 23-year-old has already made a decision on his future.

According to Der Spiegel, Wolves are interested in signing Rashica from Werder Bremen in the summer transfer window (click here to read more).

Deichstube has claimed that Liverpool want to sign the 23-year-old - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - this summer (click here to read more).

However, a new report in Weser Kurier has claimed that Rashica is set to join RB Leipzig this summer.

It has been reported by the German publication that the Kosovo international’s transfer from Werder to Leipzig will happen imminently.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rashica has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 20 Bundesliga matches and has scored three goals in four DFK Pokal games for Werder so far this season.

The attacker scored nine goals and provided five assists in 26 Bundesliga games last season, according to WhoScored.