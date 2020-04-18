Report: Wage demands blocking deal for Burnley, Saints and Rodgers target

Burnley, Southampton and Leicester City have been linked with Omar Elabdellaoui.

According to Flash,gr, reported Burnley, Southampton and Leicester City target Omar Elabdellaoui is pricing himself out of a new deal with Olympiakos.

The experienced right-back is out of contract with Olympiakos this summer.

According to SDNA Burnley, Southampton and Leicester are all keen on the soon-to-be free-agent.

Elabdellaoui has spent the last six years in Greece with Olympiakos. He has helped the club to three Super League titles. But the Norway international is yet to agree a new contract and his situation has seemingly alerted Premier League clubs.

Elabdellaoui was once on the books of Manchester City. He also had a spell at Hull City, while his latest exploits on English soil saw Olympiakos dramatically knock Arsenal out of the Europa League.

Southampton are likely to be on the lookout for a new right-back this summer as Kyle Walker-Peters is only on loan while Cedric Soares heads for an exit.

Burnley may be looking for a long-term replacement for Phil Bardsley, with the 34-year-old’s future with the Clarets uncertain.

Leicester, meanwhile, may seek an alternative to Ricardo Pereira in the upcoming window as the Foxes right-back suffered an ACL injury.

The Premier League trio’s chances of signing Elabdellaoui appears to have increased as the player and Olympiakos are said to be far apart economically over a new deal.

Flash.gr claim Elabdellaoui wants more than £17,000 per week.