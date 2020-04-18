Report: RB Leipzig may have found potential Werner replacement, but Klopp wants him too

Liverpool now face a battle with RB Leipzig for Milot Rashica.

According to Kicker, RB Leipzig are now in the race to sign Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica – and it's noted that his future may just impact Timo Werner.

It's claimed that the Bundesliga side have registered their interest in the attacker, and talks could take place in the coming weeks to try and thrash out a summer deal.

Rashica has a €38million (£33million) release clause in his contract, and if Bremen suffer relegation from the Bundesliga, they would likely sell for less.

Leipzig are now keen to keep him in German football, and the report notes that his pace and ability to play up front may just make him a replacement for Werner.

It's noted that Rashica fits the Leipzig profile perfectly, and it may just make it more likely that Werner moves on this summer, with Liverpool potentially impacted.

Sport Bild claim that Liverpool have never been more interested in signing Werner, with strong suggestions that they could pay the striker's release clause this summer.

Yet Bild also believe that Liverpool are interested in Rashica too, with Jurgen Klopp believed to be viewing him as a potential attacking addition at Anfield this summer.

Rashica may have been backup target to Werner for Liverpool, but they would no doubt hate to miss out on Werner to another club and then see Rashica head to Leipzig to replace him.