Report: Prospective new Newcastle owners have identified a former player as Director of Football

Nikos Dabizas of Leicester City tangles with Gareth Barry of Aston Villa during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the Walkers Stadium
Could Nikos Dabizas be on his way back to Newcastle United?

Nikos Dabizas of Leicester City tangles with Gareth Barry of Aston Villa during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the Walkers Stadium on...

According to The Chronicle, the prospective new owners of Newcastle United have identified Nikos Dabizas for the role of Director of Football.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

 

The Chronicle has claimed that the prospective new owners are looking for a Director of Football and have identified Dabizas as a candidate for that role.

The report has stated that the 46-year-old is working for Panathinaikos in Greece at the moment and has been doing a very good job.

Ex player Nikos Dabizas during the 125 Plate at the Newcastle Race Course on September 29, 2017, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Back to Newcastle United?

Dabizas was on the books of Newcastle from 1998 until 2003 and made over 100 appearances in the league.

The former Greece international central defender also played for Leicester City in England, and given his experience at Panathinaikos, he would be a good appointment for the Magpies.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the campaign will get back underway.

Nikos Dabizas of Newcastle clears from Wayne Rooney of Everton during the Newcastle United v Everton Worthington Cup, third round match at St. James' Park, Newcastle on November 6, 2002.

