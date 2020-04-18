Quick links

Report: Optimism that £120m Leeds United deal will go through

Could there be a takeover at Leeds United soon?

According to 90min.com, Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is optimistic that a takeover of Leeds United will go through.

The report has claimed that Al-Khelaifi is hopeful that the £120 million deal will be finalised before the the start of next season.

The Qatari businessman has been in talks with Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, but they have now taken a backseat, according to the report.

 

Positive news

One can understand why talks are not going on at the moment. After all, football in England and France is currently suspended due to the global health crisis, and there is economic uncertainty.

Moreover, the season still needs to be finished so that Leeds can clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Radrizzani has been superb for the Whites, and with a bit more investment, the club can achieve great things in the Premier League.

Leeds are a massive club, and once they get into the Premier League, things will just get bigger and better.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table at the moment and will hope that the campaign gets underway soon.

