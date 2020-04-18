Report: Inter Milan join Liverpool in the race for Timo Werner

Liverpool could miss out on their long-term target while Arsenal could benefit from the deal as well.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter Milan will prioritize a move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner if they lose Lautaro Martinez in the summer.

The Times previously claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign the German striker in the summer but the Reds could potentially miss out on him.

Werner has a number of fans across Europe thanks to his remarkable season for Leipzig. The German has scored 27 goals and has provided 12 assists in all competitions this season and a number of clubs are in pursuit of his signature.

Inter Milan could lose Martinez to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer and they will have to replace him. Antonio Conte's side have been linked with a number of strikers across Europe but the report claims that Werner is their favourite.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been rumoured with a move to the San Siro but the likelihood of that happening has reduced now.

The Arsenal star will turn 31 in the summer and Inter do not view him as a long-term option. That is brilliant news for Arsenal fans ahead of the summer window with one less club interested in the striker's services.

However, Real Madrid and Barcelona are still rumoured to be keen on signing Aubameyang but Arsenal fans will hope that he stays and signs a new contract in the coming months.

Liverpool missing out on a world-class talent while Arsenal keep hold of theirs would be immense for the Gunners this summer but it's still early days and a lot can change before the start of next season.