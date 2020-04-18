Report gives Spurs and Arsenal further hope of signing £50m speedster

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Achraf Hakimi.

According to Bild, reported Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal fullback Achraf Hakimi remains out of favour at parent club Real Madrid.

Hakimi’s two-year loan deal at Borussia Dortmund expires this summer.

Questions have been asked over his future. According to Bladi.net, Tottenham and Arsenal are keen on signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

Hakimi, 22, has been superb at Dortmund. In October, he set a new record by clocking a top speed of 22.49mph becoming the fastest player in Bundesliga history.

The Morocco international has posted three goals and ten assists in 22 Bundesliga matches this season.

His form would suggest Real Madrid are excited by his return this summer. However, Bild tell a different story.

The German editorial claim the Spanish giants haven’t spoken to the player for over a year, while manager Zinedine Zidane prefers current right-back Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal, 28, seemingly still has several years at the top level.

Bild suggest Hakimi, who has a £50 million release clause, may not return to the Spanish capital this coming summer.

Arsenal and Spurs could be in a position to pounce.

FC Inter News claim that Inter Milan are keen to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, after what has been a difficult season for the former Barcelona man. The Gunners may see Hakimi as a potential replacement for Bellerin.

Spurs, meanwhile, sold Kieran Trippier last summer while current right-back Serge Aurier has endured an inconsistent campaign in North London.