Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Report gives Spurs and Arsenal further hope of signing £50m speedster

Tom Thorogood
Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on August 26, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Achraf Hakimi.

Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (R) controls the ball next to Real Madrid's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi during the UEFA Champions League group H football match...

According to Bild, reported Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal fullback Achraf Hakimi remains out of favour at parent club Real Madrid.

Hakimi’s two-year loan deal at Borussia Dortmund expires this summer.

Questions have been asked over his future. According to Bladi.net, Tottenham and Arsenal are keen on signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

Hakimi, 22, has been superb at Dortmund. In October, he set a new record by clocking a top speed of 22.49mph becoming the fastest player in Bundesliga history.

The Morocco international has posted three goals and ten assists in 22 Bundesliga matches this season.

His form would suggest Real Madrid are excited by his return this summer. However, Bild tell a different story.

 

The German editorial claim the Spanish giants haven’t spoken to the player for over a year, while manager Zinedine Zidane prefers current right-back Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal, 28, seemingly still has several years at the top level.

Bild suggest Hakimi, who has a £50 million release clause, may not return to the Spanish capital this coming summer.

Arsenal and Spurs could be in a position to pounce.

FC Inter News claim that Inter Milan are keen to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, after what has been a difficult season for the former Barcelona man. The Gunners may see Hakimi as a potential replacement for Bellerin.

Spurs, meanwhile, sold Kieran Trippier last summer while current right-back Serge Aurier has endured an inconsistent campaign in North London.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham in action with Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho of Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch