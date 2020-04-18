Report: Arsenal and Newcastle United want £7m midfielder

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes.

According to The Chronicle, Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in singing Flynn Downes from Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Ipswich want £7 million as transfer fee for the 21-year-old midfielder, but the current economic uncertainty due to the global heath crisis could bring the price down.

It has been added that Newcastle are also interested in 21-year-old central defender Luke Woolfenden.

The youngster is reported to be known to Newcastle Under-23 boss Chris Hogg, and the Magpies are claimed to have watched him this season.

Stats

Downes has been on the books of Ipswich his entire professional club football career so far and has established himself as an important player in the team.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-20 international midfielder has scored two goals and provided one assist in 29 League One appearances so far this season.

Woolfenden has also been at Ipswich his entire professional club football so far, and has had loan spells at Bromley and Swindon Town.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.