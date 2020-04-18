Rangers player destroys SPFL on Twitter

The goalkeeper from Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has ruined the governing body on Twitter.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has taken a dig at the Scottish Professional Football League on Twitter.

Well, actually it wasn't so much a dig as it was a crater.

The 38-year-old took part in a quiz for the Gers' official channel, before the club posted the results on social media.

Here's how the Rangers star responded on Twitter:

Can I change my vote , sorry my answers please to the ones I got wrong? I know I only get 1 answer , I know you need to accept my first answer, but surely we can do something to reconstruct the quiz so I get the correct vote, sorry I mean answers? — Allan McGregor (@therealgreegsy1) April 17, 2020

McGregor was referencing the SPFL farce that saw Dundee reportedly vote no to have the lower-league seasons ended prematurely, though the governing body claimed that the vote was not registered and the Dens Park club later changed their option to yes.

Because of it, Celtic, Rangers' Old Firm rivals, could be handed a ninth successive Premiership title without officially winning it.

The Bhoys had a 13-point lead over Steven Gerrard's side at the time Scottish football was suspended.

And the Ibrox side have called for an independent investigation into the voting system.