Rangers player destroys SPFL on Twitter

Allan McGregor of Rangers FC reacts during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The goalkeeper from Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has ruined the governing body on Twitter.

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has taken a dig at the Scottish Professional Football League on Twitter.

Well, actually it wasn't so much a dig as it was a crater.

The 38-year-old took part in a quiz for the Gers' official channel, before the club posted the results on social media.

Here's how the Rangers star responded on Twitter:

McGregor was referencing the SPFL farce that saw Dundee reportedly vote no to have the lower-league seasons ended prematurely, though the governing body claimed that the vote was not registered and the Dens Park club later changed their option to yes.

Because of it, Celtic, Rangers' Old Firm rivals, could be handed a ninth successive Premiership title without officially winning it.

The Bhoys had a 13-point lead over Steven Gerrard's side at the time Scottish football was suspended.

And the Ibrox side have called for an independent investigation into the voting system.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

