Rangers fans respond to Celtic legend Jackie McNamara's message

Fans of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have sent positive messages to the Celtic legend.

Rangers fans on Twitter have put loyalties to one side to pass on their best wishes to Celtic legend Jackie McNamara.

The 46-year-old, who spent 10 years playing for the Bhoys, was rushed to hospital in February and later underwent surgery for what John Hartson claimed was a 'bleed on the brain'.

McNamara, who faced off against Rangers on many occasions during his time with Celtic, sent a YouTube video and thanked supporters for all their messages of support.

The Scot did the same on Twitter, and here's how some fans of the Ibrox side responded:

Superb Jackie — Ross Hamilton (@TheBigChep) April 17, 2020

Great news. — HemoJax (@RedBrickz26) April 17, 2020

Wish you nothing but health and happiness Makie Jack.... — David Campbell (@Dave_RFC) April 17, 2020

As a Rangers fan, you always played consistently well, but i still think underrated by many. Anyway, i'd still wish you the very best of health for you and your family. Glasgow lad plays for Glasgow club should be inspirational for all whether its Celtic or Thistle — Stephen (@Mc1974Stephen) April 17, 2020

Great to see you doing so well.. ❤ — Shellsbells (@5hellsbells) April 17, 2020

Good to see you on the road to recovery Jackie — Andy (@theboysof609) April 17, 2020

Best of Luck Jackie ⚪ — Ray Stantz (@McCoistAndy) April 17, 2020

It's no secret that Celtic and Rangers supporters have an eternal hate for one another, but every so often there are issues that transcend the football world and both fanbases can put hostilities to one side.

The legendary Scot won nine major domestic titles with the Hoops - including four league crowns - and was also part of the 2002-03 squad that finished runner-up in the UEFA Cup, losing to Porto.