Rangers fans respond to Celtic legend Jackie McNamara's message

Shane Callaghan
Alfonso Perez of Spain is tackled by Jackie McNamara of Scotland during the Star Sixe's match between Spain and Scotland at The O2 Arena on July 15, 2017 in London, England.
Fans of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have sent positive messages to the Celtic legend.

Jackie McNamara, the Dundee United manager looks on during the pre season friendly match between Queens Park Rangers and Dundee United at The Hive on July 22, 2015 in Barnet, England.

Rangers fans on Twitter have put loyalties to one side to pass on their best wishes to Celtic legend Jackie McNamara.

The 46-year-old, who spent 10 years playing for the Bhoys, was rushed to hospital in February and later underwent surgery for what John Hartson claimed was a 'bleed on the brain'.

McNamara, who faced off against Rangers on many occasions during his time with Celtic, sent a YouTube video and thanked supporters for all their messages of support.

The Scot did the same on Twitter, and here's how some fans of the Ibrox side responded:

 

It's no secret that Celtic and Rangers supporters have an eternal hate for one another, but every so often there are issues that transcend the football world and both fanbases can put hostilities to one side.

The legendary Scot won nine major domestic titles with the Hoops - including four league crowns - and was also part of the 2002-03 squad that finished runner-up in the UEFA Cup, losing to Porto.

Jackie McNamara the York City manager shouts instructions during the pre season friendly match between York City and Middlesbrough at Bootham Crescent on July 9, 2016 in York, England.

