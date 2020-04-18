Prospective new Newcastle United owners reportedly have a chance to offload struggling player

Joelinton joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2019.

According to Fotomac, Trabzonspor are interested in signing Joelinton from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Turkish publication has claimed that Trabzonspor are looking at Joelinton as a replacement for Daniel Sturridge, who left in March after mutually terminating his contract.

Newcastle United struggles

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen how much clubs are willing to spend in the summer transfer window.

Trabzonspor are at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table at the moment, and if they finish in the Champions League places for next season, then they will be in a position to spend the cash to sign Joelinton.

The 23-year-old striker joined Newcastle from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £40 million.

The Brazilian has failed to make a massive impact at the Magpies, and has scored just one goal and has provided two assists in 29 Premier League matches so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Newcastle United

If the prospective new Newcastle owners are looking to sell some of the struggling players this summer, then they may have been given the chance with Joelinton.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.