New report claims how much ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal and Everton could cost

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on Arsenal and Everton’s radar.

According to Le10 Sport, Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will cost €30 million (£26.08 million) to €40 million (£34.77 million) in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal and Everton among the clubs interested.

The report in the French news outlet has claimed that Arsenal, Everton, Lille, Lyon and RB Leipzig are interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old this summer.

The Mirror reported last month of Arsenal and Everton’s interest in the 22-year-old and claimed that he is valued at £30 million.

However, it seems that the Gunners and the Toffees may have to pay an extra £5m to sign Edouard, who has been described as “phenomenal” by his Celtic team Ryan Christie to The Scottish Sun.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has scored 22 goals in 27 Scottish Premiership matches, and has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.