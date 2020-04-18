Quick links

Celtic

Arsenal

Everton

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

New report claims how much ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal and Everton could cost

Subhankar Mondal
Joe Shaughnessy of St Johnstone vies with Odsonne Edouard of Celtic leading to Edouard leaving the pitch injured during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on Arsenal and Everton’s radar.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

According to Le10 Sport, Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will cost €30 million (£26.08 million) to €40 million (£34.77 million) in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal and Everton among the clubs interested.

The report in the French news outlet has claimed that Arsenal, Everton, Lille, Lyon and RB Leipzig are interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old this summer.

Subscribe

It has been reported that the French striker will cost €30 million (£26.08 million) to €40 million (£34.77 million).

 

The Mirror reported last month of Arsenal and Everton’s interest in the 22-year-old and claimed that he is valued at £30 million.

However, it seems that the Gunners and the Toffees may have to pay an extra £5m to sign Edouard, who has been described as “phenomenal” by his Celtic team Ryan Christie to The Scottish Sun.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has scored 22 goals in 27 Scottish Premiership matches, and has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Paulo Vinicius of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch