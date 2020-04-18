Mikel Arteta reportedly pushing for ‘highly talented’ player Arsenal wanted before David Luiz

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Dayot Upamecano.

According to The Daily Star, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is ready to push for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The report has claimed that Arsenal wanted to sign Upamecano in the summer of 2019 and made enquires about the availability of the 21-year-old central defender, described as “highly talented” by Germany legend Lothar Matthaus to Sky Germany (click here to read more)

The Gunners reportedly left it too late to get a deal done and ended up signing David Luiz from Chelsea instead.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Upamecano is a very talented and promising young defender who has progressed well at Leipzig and is ready to play in the Premier League.

The Gunners could do with a young and talented defender in their team, not just for now, but in the long run as well, and the France Under-21 international would be a good signing for the North London outit.

However, amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can spend a lot in transfer fees, as Leipzig are unlikely to let go of the youngster on a cheap.