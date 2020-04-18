‘May want a change’: International teammate believes £130m Liverpool ace could join Madrid

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been linked with Real Madrid.

Keita Balde has told Spanish editorial AS that international teammate Sadio Mane could trade Liverpool for Real Madrid in the future.

Mane has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.

According to the Mirror, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has placed the Liverpool forward at the top of his wish-list and the La Liga club feel a £130 million deal could tempt the Reds.

When asked about the speculation, Balde claims Mane has everything going for him currently at Liverpool but in the future Madrid could lure him away.

“He has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him. In a year or two, you may want to change,” Balde explained.

"I don't think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid they are giving out many names."

Mane, who has three years to run on his Liverpool deal, has been such a key figure for Jurgen Klopp’s side over the past 18 months.

The Senegal international shared the Premier League golden boot award last season with 22 goals. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

This season, he has posted 14 goals and seven assists with Liverpool 25 points ahead at the top of the Premier League prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are trying to rediscover their top form following a poor 18 months by their standards.

After winning four Champions League titles in five years, Zidane’s side could go a second straight season without a major title with Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence heavily felt at the Santiago Bernabeu.