‘May want a change’: International teammate believes £130m Liverpool ace could join Madrid

Tom Thorogood
Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on March 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been linked with Real Madrid.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach

Keita Balde has told Spanish editorial AS that international teammate Sadio Mane could trade Liverpool for Real Madrid in the future.

Mane has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.

According to the Mirror, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has placed the Liverpool forward at the top of his wish-list and the La Liga club feel a £130 million deal could tempt the Reds.

When asked about the speculation, Balde claims Mane has everything going for him currently at Liverpool but in the future Madrid could lure him away.

“He has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him. In a year or two, you may want to change,” Balde explained.

"I don't think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do. But in Madrid they are giving out many names."

 

Mane, who has three years to run on his Liverpool deal, has been such a key figure for Jurgen Klopp’s side over the past 18 months.

The Senegal international shared the Premier League golden boot award last season with 22 goals. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

This season, he has posted 14 goals and seven assists with Liverpool 25 points ahead at the top of the Premier League prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are trying to rediscover their top form following a poor 18 months by their standards.

After winning four Champions League titles in five years, Zidane’s side could go a second straight season without a major title with Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence heavily felt at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool stretches for the ball while under pressure from Maximiliano of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool and FC...

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

