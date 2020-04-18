Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella highlights Klopp's most important trait

Jurgen Klopp has transformed a good Liverpool side into one of the best teams in the world.

Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella spoke to Estadio Deportivo about his manager, Jurgen Klopp, and highlighted the one key trait that makes him so good.

The Reds were outside the top four when Klopp first took charge but Liverpool have grown into one of the best sides in world football in the space of a few years.

Klopp led the Reds to a Champions League crown last year and is inches away from helping the club win their first-ever Premier League title.

Chirivella, a player who has been given a chance to grow by Klopp, has explained the one trait that makes the Liverpool boss the right fit for the club.

He said: Klopp is very demanding, but he makes you believe what he tells you. That’s very important in a squad. It is one of the key points of the team. He treats us all equally, and one of the strengths of the team is the friendship between all of us. He’s partly responsible.”

It is extremely important for a manager to convince the squad of his ideas and Klopp certainly seems to have done that at Anfield over the last few years.

Liverpool stick to their system irrespective of the scoreline and that trust in the way they play has been hugely responsible for all their success in the last two years.

Chirivella has shown that he has a bright future and if he can work hard and improve under Klopp, he can become a regular starter for Liverpool very soon.