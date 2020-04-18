Leeds owner Radrizzani responds to Brighton tweet about Ben White

The young defender has been a revelation during his loan at Leeds United.

A young Leeds United fan has very generously offered to use funds from his piggy bank to help his club sign Ben White.

The 22-year-old defender has been a revelation since joining the Whites on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

A five-year-old Leeds supporter named Daniel wrote a letter to the Seagulls' chairman Paul Barber and made an offer of £15.07 for White.

Barber responded with his own letter and thanked Daniel for his attempt to take White to West Yorkshire on a permanent basis, but ultimately rejected the offer and claimed that Brighton's coaching staff think too highly of the centre-back to let him move to Elland Road this summer.

And Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has now got involved, insisting that his club would 'top up' his offer and make another move for White.

Thanks to young @LUFC fan Daniel who recently wrote to us regarding @ben6white.



We've replied accordingly #BHAFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lFpxMQWo1w — Brighton & Hove Albion (at ) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 18, 2020

Great job Daniel! You are welcome to join the club and help victor orta after your school :-) We will top up your offer for Ben and go back to Mr Barber #mot — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) April 18, 2020

This is a very sweet gesture from all three parties and even though there's no football at the moment, there's an abundance of goodwill.

Luckily for wee Daniel, his club might be back in the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign and promotion back to the top flight is worth £200 million to the Yorkshire side, Radrizzani revealed last month.

If and when they go up, the Italian businessman might genuinely top up the youngster's offer.