Leeds owner Radrizzani responds to Brighton tweet about Ben White

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal challenges Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
The young defender has been a revelation during his loan at Leeds United.

Ben White of Leeds United

A young Leeds United fan has very generously offered to use funds from his piggy bank to help his club sign Ben White.

The 22-year-old defender has been a revelation since joining the Whites on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

A five-year-old Leeds supporter named Daniel wrote a letter to the Seagulls' chairman Paul Barber and made an offer of £15.07 for White.

Barber responded with his own letter and thanked Daniel for his attempt to take White to West Yorkshire on a permanent basis, but ultimately rejected the offer and claimed that Brighton's coaching staff think too highly of the centre-back to let him move to Elland Road this summer.

 

And Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has now got involved, insisting that his club would 'top up' his offer and make another move for White.

This is a very sweet gesture from all three parties and even though there's no football at the moment, there's an abundance of goodwill.

Luckily for wee Daniel, his club might be back in the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign and promotion back to the top flight is worth £200 million to the Yorkshire side, Radrizzani revealed last month.

If and when they go up, the Italian businessman might genuinely top up the youngster's offer.

Leeds United's Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

