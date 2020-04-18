'Imminent' announcement will interest Liverpool fans

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the attacker for quite some time.

Even though we have no idea when the transfer window is going to open, Liverpool continue to be linked with Timo Werner.

The 23-year-old Leipzig hitman has been repeatedly linked with a move to Anfield over the past few weeks - well, over the past few years really, but their pursuit has really intensified since the Premier League season was suspended due to the global health crisis.

And there's reportedly an 'imminent' announcement that will certainly interest Liverpool fans.

According to Weser-Kurier, the Bundesliga club are set to announce their capture of Milot Rashica, who was also linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's side.

This is significant for two reasons.

1) If Leipzig are signing Rashica, it could be as a replacement for the Liverpool-linked star and therefore an admission that the German side believe that he'll leave

2) They wouldn't spend £33 million on Rashica in this uncertain climate if they didn't feel that they'd make all of their money back and more by selling Werner.

Klopp isn't the only manager interested in Werner, but it does look increasingly likely that he'll be leaving the Red Bull Arena.....when the window opens.