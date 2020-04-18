Quick links

Liverpool

'Imminent' announcement will interest Liverpool fans

Shane Callaghan
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the attacker for quite some time.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Even though we have no idea when the transfer window is going to open, Liverpool continue to be linked with Timo Werner.

The 23-year-old Leipzig hitman has been repeatedly linked with a move to Anfield over the past few weeks - well, over the past few years really, but their pursuit has really intensified since the Premier League season was suspended due to the global health crisis.

And there's reportedly an 'imminent' announcement that will certainly interest Liverpool fans.

According to Weser-Kurier, the Bundesliga club are set to announce their capture of Milot Rashica, who was also linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's side.

 

This is significant for two reasons.

1) If Leipzig are signing Rashica, it could be as a replacement for the Liverpool-linked star and therefore an admission that the German side believe that he'll leave

2) They wouldn't spend £33 million on Rashica in this uncertain climate if they didn't feel that they'd make all of their money back and more by selling Werner.

Klopp isn't the only manager interested in Werner, but it does look increasingly likely that he'll be leaving the Red Bull Arena.....when the window opens.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch