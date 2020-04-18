Quick links

‘I know that’: Presenter claims what Mike Ashley thinks of Amanda Staveley

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly about to sell the club.

Well-known sports presents Richard Keys has claimed that Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley does not like Amanda Staveley.

The former Sky Sports presenter, who now works for beIN SPORTS, has claimed what Ashely thinks of Staveley.

Keys made the comments while discussing the current takeover situation at Newcastle with former Aston Villa and Everton striker Andy Gray on the Keys & Gray Show.

 

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

Keys said on the Keys & Gray Show: “The one person who has said nothing about this prospective takeover is the owner (Mike Ashley). He doesn’t like Amanda Staveley. I know that. He thinks she’s a self-publicist.

“I think the last two or three days have supported that view. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a surprise yet.

Keys added: “He has a figure that he believes it to be worth, I can’t believe that the Saudi Sovereign fund are arguing at the moment between £300 million and £320 million, an extra £20 million, to get this deal done. It just doesn’t feel right to me.”

Staying positive

Newcastle fans should stay positive about the potential takeover, but they should also be patient.

For years, the St. James’ Park faithful have not been pleased with Ashley and his (perceived?) lack of investment in the squad.

Perhaps with the prospective new owners, Newcastle will be able to challenge for European places in the Premier League table in the coming years.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

