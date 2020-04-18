Financial crisis could help Leeds and West Brom sign £3.5m and £8.5m targets

Championship title chasers Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion reportedly want Besiktas duo Cyle Larin and Domagoj Vida this summer.

One man’s misfortune is another’s gain, as the old saying goes.

And with the global health crisis likely to split the summer transfer market into winners and losers, Championship title chasers Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion could be about to take advantage as a 15-time league winner descends into financial chaos.

According to Fanatik, Besiktas are under pressure to reduce their annual wage bill from around £50 million to somewhere in the region of £30 million. And this could play right into the hands of Leeds and West Brom.

After all, The Whites and The Baggies are both lining up deals for two Besiktas players, if reports are to be believed.

Fanatik claims that Slaven Bilic wants to bring fellow Croatian Domagoj Vida, an old-school, battlescarred centre-back who shone in the 2018 World Cup, to the Hawthorns.

One of Besiktas’ top earners on around £50,000-a-week and valued at £8.5 million, you’d imagine that the Super Lig giants would be happy to listen to offers.

Leeds, meanwhile, have renewed their interest in long-term striker target Cyle Larin. And Fotospor says that £3.5 million could be enough for Victor Orta to finally land a Canadian international he has been admiring since Larin was banging in the goals across the Atlantic alongside Kaka at Orlando City.