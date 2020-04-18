Final Fantasy VII Remake: Toad king weakness and how to beat

The weakness of the toad king and how to beat it in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

There are plenty of side quests in the Final Fantasy VII Remake and while some of them are the game's best missions, a lot of them are annoying chores that have Cloud acting with the same irritation as yourself. One of these boring quests comes in chapter eight and it's called Kids On Patrol. Not only do you have to find a bunch of happy-go-lucky kids, but you also have to defeat their Toad King. And, to make quick with this supposed toad, you'll want to exploit its weakness.

As previously mentioned, this quest comes in chapter eight when the Final Fantasy VII Remake begins to change for the better or worse depending on your thoughts about the cloaked keepers of fate who resemble death eaters from Harry Potter. Although that specific plot point has had some old-school fans cursing Nomura's involvement, there's no denying that chapter eight is one of the best as you get to bond with the witty and genuinely amusing Aerith, and you also get to take a break from battling robots to pick flowers.

Unfortunately, you don't get to frolic through flowers forever as you quickly have to return to the obedient lifestyle of being an ex-soldier who has to carry out chores for everyone. And this includes beating a toad king for a bunch of kids for an insulting discount.

What is the toad king weakness in FF7 Remake?

The weakness of the toad king in the Final Fantasy VII Remake is ice/blizzard.

This means you'll want to have an ice materia equipped to either Cloud or Aerith (or both) before battling the toad king.

We'd recommend equipping it to Cloud as he's easier to control and inflict more damage with thanks to being faster and stronger.

How to beat the toad king in FF7 Remake

You'll need to exploit its weakness to ice to beat the toad king in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Rather than using standard blizzard, use blizzara instead as this will deal a far greater amount of damage.

While it's a Hedgehog Pie King rather than a toad king, you'll want to assess it as soon as possible so you can gather more battle intel for Chadley to complete his reports.

Once you've done that, simply hone in on the toad king with blizzara and operator mode attacks. Seeing as the more powerful variant depletes MP much faster, you'll want to have an ether stored in your items (two should be more than enough).

Some would recommend defeating the standard Hedgehog Pies first as opposed to the King, but you should simply focus on the king because trying to kill his minions first will result in you being overwhelmed and easily annoyed.

They're constantly moving about the place, they become healed and enhanced, and they keep bouncing on top of your head. Simply put, they're annoying a-holes that deserve to be killed.

By focusing on the king with blizzara and operator mode attacks, you should be able to stagger it and then quickly defeat it. Just make sure to roll out the way when one of its minions tries to bounce on your head as there's nothing that'll make you more livid.