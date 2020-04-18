Final Fantasy VII Remake: How is Aerith's outfit? Response you should give to Aerith question!

The response you should give in the Final Fantasy VII Remake when asked the question 'how is Aerith's outfit'.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake is estimated to be the third best selling PS4 exclusive on PSN meaning lots of players have undoubtedly fallen head over heels for the flower picker Aerith. For whatever reason her stunning design and appearance is always laughed at and criticised, but you can charm her when responding to the query of 'how is Aerith's outfit'.

Although many would agree that the best girl in the Final Fantasy VII Remake is the dangling carrot Jessie, your choices for who to practically romance or get Cloud to feel butterflies over are Tifa and Aerith. Meaning the remake is pretty much Sophie's choice for those who both love the boxer and the sweet girl who constantly reminds you she ain't no damsel.

Depending on who you wish to get Cloud feeling butterflies over, you'll want to respond to the question of 'how is Aerith's outfit' differently.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: How to get a kiss from best girl Jessie

How is Aerith's outfit in FF7 Remake

There are three responses to the 'how's Aerith's outfit' question in the Final Fantasy VII Remake:

It's alright

Looks comfortable

Does it matter what I think?

The response you give will help determine the likelihood of whether you receive the semi-romantic cut-scene with either Tifa or Aerith in chapter 14.

How to respond to Aerith outfit question in FF7 Remake

You'll want to say "it's alright" when responding to the Aerith outfit question in the Final Fantasy VII Remake during chapter nine.

This is the option you'll want to select in response to the Aerith outfit question if you wish to give Cloud butterflies over her instead of Tifa.

Choosing it looks comfortable is a neutral response that won't increase your odds with the flower picker or boxer, meanwhile saying "does it matter what I think" will decrease your chances of Cloud falling in love with the churchgoer.

When it comes to who to pick between in the remake, it's ultimately up to you as the decision will be based on your preferences.

FF7 REMAKE: How to describe Tifa in response to the 'girl we're looking for'

Tifa is overtly more pleasing on the eye, but she often sounds like a robot trying to pass as human. Meanwhile Aerith is both charming, funny, and full of life yet she's not a tough badass who beats up monsters and soldiers with fists and kicks.